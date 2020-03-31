Georgia Governor deploys soldiers to fight coronavirus in long-term care facilities

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden plan to deploy 100 guardsmen to long-term care facilities, or nursing homes, with coronavirus cases.

The move comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 in Georgia close in on hitting 4,000 patients.

The troops will be sent to specific locations to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to reduce the exposure among the facilities’ vulnerable residents, according to the Governor’s Office.

“Georgia’s top priority is increasing healthcare capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities,” said Kemp. “If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks.”

Twenty soldiers are on their way to Pelham, Ga. to the Pelham Parkway Nursing Home to perform an audit of existing sanitation methods and train staff on more aggressive control measure to fight the infectious coronavirus. The facility has already reported five confirmed cases, according to officials.

“The Georgia National Guard stands ready to assist any long-term care facility in this time of need through staff training and implementation of infectious disease control measures,” said Adjutant General Tom Carden. “Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle.”

This is just first of one of several missions based on close cooperation between the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Georgia Health Care Association, and Georgia Center for Assisted Living.

A recent study of the country’s preparedness for further coronavirus infections projects many states are not prepared enough still, including Georgia.

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health show the number of cases continues to increases county by county.