Georgia Governor Kemp discusses COVID-19 developments, potential ‘twindemic’

Georgia

by: Archith Seshadri and Mike Lepp

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference Wednesday, discussing how Georgia has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report released by Johns Hopkins University, Governor Kemp says Georgia ranks 34th in the country in terms of new infections for every 100,000 people.

The governor says Georgia has made significant progress recently decreasing hospitalizations by about 60 percent. He also says the state’s moving two-week average sits at about two percent.

Kemp says all Georgians must follow the guidelines, practice social distancing, wear a mask and get their flu shots.

The state’s public health commissioner says they want to avoid a ‘Twindemic,’ which means overburdening the state’s hospital systems with COVID-19 and influenza cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says some places in Georgia are offering drive through flu clinics because some are concerned about contracting the virus.

The state reports that 10 percent of people in Georgia who test have tested positive.

Watch Governor Kemp’s full press conference below:

