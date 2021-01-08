Georgia Governor Kemp holds COVID-19 briefing

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a COVID-19 briefing, Friday.
The press conference is set for 12:30 p.m.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.
