Georgia Governor Kemp makes stop in Augusta on ‘Wear a Mask’ Tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made a stop in Augusta on his ‘Wear a Mask’ flyover tour.
He’s traveling the state urging people to wear masks.
Wednesday, Georgia reported almost 3,000 new cases of COVID-19; another one-day record in the coronavirus pandemic.
