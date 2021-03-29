 

 

Georgia governor quarantines after coronavirus exposure

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, says the governor tested negative to the virus in a rapid test taken Monday.

In a statement on Twitter Hall said the governor’s office was told that someone the governor had been near when he was touring storm damage Saturday in the town of Newnan tested positive.

This is the second time Kemp has had to go into quarantine over exposure to the virus.

On Friday the governor got vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 52°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 76° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 76% 80° 40°

Thursday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 56° 34°

Friday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 36°

Saturday

66° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 42°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
5%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
5%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
6%
53°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
53°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

4 PM
Few Showers
32%
72°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

6 PM
Few Showers
33%
75°

76°

7 PM
Showers
38%
76°

73°

8 PM
Few Showers
33%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories