Georgia governor quarantines after coronavirus exposure

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, says the governor tested negative to the virus in a rapid test taken Monday.

In a statement on Twitter Hall said the governor’s office was told that someone the governor had been near when he was touring storm damage Saturday in the town of Newnan tested positive.

This is the second time Kemp has had to go into quarantine over exposure to the virus.

On Friday the governor got vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.