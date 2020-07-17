Georgia governor supports, but won’t order, in-person school

Georgia

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to sign House and Senate bills at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor wants public schools to open for in-person instruction next month.

Republican Brian Kemp compares the coronavirus to “a stomach bug” and says the media has been overplaying the risks of going back to classrooms.

But he and State Superintendent Richard Woods don’t plan to force districts to hold face-to-face classes and many systems are moving toward remote instruction as infections keep spreading.

Five of Georgia’s six largest school districts have decided to teach only remotely when school starts, despite demands by President Donald Trump that all schools reopen nationwide.

Kemp says he thinks schools are trying to do the right thing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

