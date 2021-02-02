 

Georgia governor wants to get retired teachers to return

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Some retired Georgia teachers could return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension under a measure that Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that Georgia needs to bolster its teacher workforce.

The proposal would let educators return if they can teach in one of the top three subject areas in which a local region most needs more teachers.

Kemp also wants to recruit more teachers from the military and from historically Black colleges.

Georgia isn’t experiencing as severe a teacher shortage as some other states, but experts say it’s still a problem amid declining enrollments in colleges of education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 29°

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 29°

Thursday

60° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 60° 53°

Friday

58° / 32°
Rain
Rain 72% 58° 32°

Saturday

54° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 54° 43°

Sunday

56° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 56° 30°

Monday

57° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
4%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
4%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
31°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories