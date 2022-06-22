AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the drowning deaths of two men in 2021.

Augusta area news outlets report that Shontover Kirkland pleaded guilty Tuesday.

She was sentenced to serve a year in prison and nine years of probation.

She was charged with causing the deaths of two men — Edward Lee Kirk and Eynn Wilson. Police said she pushed Kirk into a Clarks Hill Lake during a birthday celebration.

Wilson, Kirk’s best friend, jumped into the water to try to save him. The men’s bodies were recovered a week later.