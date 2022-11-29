UPDATE 11/29/2022 1:11 p.m.: The Harris County School District released the following statement regarding this case:

“When the alleged incident was reported, administrators of both the school and school district took immediate action to notify the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and to provide support for those involved. The teacher was immediately reassigned pending the criminal investigation. The teacher is being placed on administrative leave with no access to students.

Details are limited as the school district continues to work with law enforcement in this case, which is now under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

— Harris County School District

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Harris County High School teacher is facing a sexual battery charge, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

James Steel, 69, of Leesburg, Georgia, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age.

On May 9, the Hamilton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate possible inappropriate contact between Steel and students.

Steel was indicted on Nov. 14 by a Harris County grand jury.

Steel was booked at the Harris County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888.