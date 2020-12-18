Georgia hospitals break previous mark for COVID-19 patients

ATLANTA (AP) — A record number of people are in hospitals in Georgia with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

That’s another signal that infections are now more widespread than at the previous peak over the summer.

In Atlanta, COVID Survivors for Change set out 1,000 chairs near the state capitol to remember people who have died from the respiratory illness.

The death toll is now above 10,000 in Georgia. As of Wednesday, confirmed and suspected infections are averaging more than 6,100 over the previous week.

At the beginning of November, Georgia was averaging fewer than 2,000 daily infections.