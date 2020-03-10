Georgia House leaders back plan for another income tax cut

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is backing a legislative proposal unveiled Monday to set the state’s personal income tax at a flat rate of 5.375%.

The General Assembly voted to cut the state’s top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2018, and a further cut to 5.5% was planned for this year.

If passed by both chambers and signed into law, the proposal would go into effect Jan. 1.

Its backers estimate that the proposal would save taxpayers in Georgia approximately $250 million a year.