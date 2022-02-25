ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 2, 2022, the Georgia House of Representatives passed a resolution making Feb. 23 ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day.’

The resolution honors Ahmaud Arbery and encourages citizens to jog 2.3 miles annually to promote racial equality.

The resolution noted that Arbery was “a compassionate and generous man; Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community.”

The second anniversary of Arbery’s death comes a day after Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan were found guilty in a federal hate crimes trial.

All three men received a life sentence in prison.

You can read the full resolution below.