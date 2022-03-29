



ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia voters could decide in November whether they want to allow betting on sports and horse racing, as well casino gambling.

A state House committee on Monday passed a proposed constitutional amendment, as well as a bill that would legalize sports betting on college and pro sports.

The constitutional amendment must pass both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority.

The Senate earlier this year rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted only horse racing.

The effort has the backing of Atlanta’s professional sports teams.

Republican Rep. Ron Stephens of Savannah says people are already betting on sports and Georgia should join roughly 30 states where it’s legal.