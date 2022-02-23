ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia House committee has passed a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in the state’s public schools.

The House Education Committee voted 13-7 on Wednesday to ban teaching a list of items originally listed in a 2020 executive order by former President Donald Trump.

The measure moves to the full House for more debate. Republican Rep. Will Wade of Dawsonville says the measure is needed to stop people from fomenting racial division.

Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

The committee also passed parent bill of rights backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.