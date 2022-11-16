ATLANTA (WSAV) — Speaker of the Georgia House of Representative David Ralston, 68, has died, according to the Georgia House of Representatives.

Ralston, who was the 73rd Speaker of the House, died following a battle with an extended illness. His wife Sheree, children and other family members were with him when he passed.

Ralston was the country’s longest currently-serving state house speaker, Georgia House of Representatives said. Ralston represented Georgia’s seventh House district.

“My deepest condolences to the family of @SpeakerRalston,” Stacey Abrams tweeted. “He possessed a formidable mind, served as a thoughtful leader and was a dear true friend. Our politics differed, but David never allowed them to permanently divide. God’s peace to a great Georgian who will be missed.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) will become the 74th Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives and serve until the term ends in January, according to the Georgia House of Representatives.

Ralston announced Nov. 4 that he would not seek reelection, due to health concerns.

“Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago,” Ralston said in a statement at that time. “I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office.”