 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Georgia House votes to end hands-free violator exception

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:
Japan_Nissan_49258-159532.jpg63014000

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia House is moving to eliminate a loophole that allows some people to avoid citations for violating the state’s hands-free cellphone law.

House members voted 119-52 for House Bill 247 on Monday. It says drivers can’t avoid penalties by telling judges they have purchased hands-free devices for their cellphones.

Republican Rep. John Carson of Marietta says the current provisions are intended to excuse people from first-time offense but are unenforceable.

State law lets first-time violators appear before a judge with proof they bought a phone holder or wireless headphone and escape a fine.

Supporters say people can get caught in multiple jurisdictions and escape multiple fines because courts can’t keep track.

Georgia first passed its hands-free law in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 37°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 47° 37°

Tuesday

72° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 42°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 49°

Thursday

78° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 51°

Friday

81° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 54°

Saturday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 83° 56°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 77° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
44°

42°

2 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

5 AM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

6 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
38°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories