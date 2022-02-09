Georgia: Houston County man arrested on a dozen charges including Murder, Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier this week, a collaborative operation between the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, the Houston County Sherriff’s Office, the Warner Robins Police Department and the FBI led to the arrest of Victor Casey Dennard, 30, on a dozen charges connected to three separate incidents.

According to a news release, on Feb. 7, 2022, Dennard was arrested on Watson Blvd around 6:15 PM for numerous “violent” crimes committed within the Houston County area. Dennard is charged in connection to a home invasion that happened in November 2021, an armed robbery at Robins Financial Credit Union Bank shortly after the home invasion, and finally a deadly armed robbery at the J&J Dollar Store in January 2022. Renee Dollar, 43, was killed during the robbery at the J&J Dollar Store.

Dennard is currently held at the Houston County Detention Center and is charged with the following crimes: