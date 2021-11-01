Georgia infectious disease clinic agrees to pay $325k to resolve fraud claims

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — With six out-patient locations in the greater Atlanta area, the Infectious Disease Consultants of Georgia (IDC) agreed to pay $325,000 to the United States to resolve fraud claims after years-long investigations.

This comes after allegations against the IDC claiming it violated the False Claims Act by submitting bills to the Medicare program.

The alleged fraud centered IDC’s submissions of infusion claims performed by unlicensed or unapproved individuals.

IDC cooperated during the investigation and all claims are allegations only, meaning there has been no determination of liability or proof these fraudulent claims actually occurred.

Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Derrick L. Jackson said in a prepared statement, “To ensure patients receive quality care and taxpayer-funded federal healthcare programs are properly billed, Medicare only pays for medical services provided by licensed, credentialed and approved professionals. Therefore, we will continue to investigate allegations of unapproved providers billing federal healthcare programs.”

Medicare allows infusion services to be provided and billed only when they are completed by certain licensed and pre-approved providers.

The case was investigated by Special Agent Shawn McAleer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—Office of Inspector General and Investigator Shaketia Morgan, formerly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The Government’s civil settlement was reached by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bowen Reichert Shoemaker.