Georgia internet predator posed as little girl, coerced children to provide more than 600 sexual images

Defendant possessed hundreds of explicit child images

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Jasiri Hutchison, 20, of Hinesville, Ga., admitted to talking children into sending him sexual images and photos while posing as a little girl.

In addition to 180 months of prison time, Hutchison was ordered to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

“Jasari Hutchison’s predatory behavior shockingly represents every parent’s nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “By systematically targeting and exploiting young children and coercing them to provide illicit images of themselves, he robbed numerous victims of their trust and innocence and rightly is being held accountable.”

According to court documents, Hutchison would reach out to children on varying messaging applications portraying himself as a young girl.

Conversations would begin by asking for regular photos of the child, ‘innocuous’ photos before Hutchison would demand increasingly sexualized images or photos of the child he was messaging or their siblings.

Hutchison would threaten the children saying if they did not send the photos, he would send all of the previous photos to their friends.

He admitted to having more than 600 sexually explicit images of children.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama spoke on the need for heightened supervision of children online.

“Cases like this highlight the need for everyone to monitor what our children do and who they interact with online.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.