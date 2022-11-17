ATLANTA (AP) – Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that’s still hot, but that is leveling off.

The state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.

The jobless rate announced Thursday remained below a year ago, when 3.4% of Georgia workers were unemployed. It was the first increase in Georgia’s jobless rate in 30 months.

Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said chances of finding a job remain good despite “some isolated layoff events.”