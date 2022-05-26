ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the state has joined a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company.

“We take seriously any allegation of deceptive advertising, and companies that purposefully mislead consumers will be held accountable for their actions,” said Carr.

Georgia will receive $370,706 as part of the agreement.

According to a news release from Carr’s office, the settlement resolves allegations that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy for certain models of vehicles.

Ford vehicle involved in the settlement include: Model year 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

Joining Carr in filing this settlement are the attorneys general of 40 additional states and jurisdictions.