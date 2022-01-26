 

Georgia: Lawmakers focusing on mental health issues

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia state lawmakers put the spotlight on mental health on Tuesday, during day six of the ongoing legislative session.

More News from WRBL

House Speaker David Ralston says he plans to file a bill Wednesday allocating millions of dollars for mental health services across the state.

State lawmakers say the issue must be a top priority this year, especially as studies show mental health crises have been on the rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those mental health issues effect students as young as those in elementary school.

“We are seeing much more difficulties with school aged children as it relates to their emotional and mental health due to the pandemic,” said Savannah State Rep. Jess Petrea. “Our challenge in this state with mental health was long before the pandemic as we are moving away from institutional services.”

Lawmakers say funding for mental health issues will also prioritize frontline workers like doctors, nurses, and teachers.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Don't Miss