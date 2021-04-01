Georgia lawmakers ink final deal on $27.3B state budget

Georgia Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday March 31, 2021 sign a report at the capitol in Atlanta agreeing to a budget for the year beginning July 1 that spends $27.3 billion in state tax money in Atlanta. On the left are House Majority Leader Jon Burns, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England and House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones. On the right are Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery and Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have agreed to a 2022 budget that restores some money to K-12 education, increases some mental health funding, and pays nursing home operators more.

The budget passed the Senate and House Wednesday on the last day of the 2021 session.

The House and Senate worked out relatively minor differences.

The plan spends $27.3 billion in state money in the year starting July 1.

That puts back a fraction of the $2.2 billion lawmakers cut last year when they feared a big drop in tax revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.