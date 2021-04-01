Georgia lawmakers ink final deal on $27.3B state budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have agreed to a 2022 budget that restores some money to K-12 education, increases some mental health funding, and pays nursing home operators more.
The budget passed the Senate and House Wednesday on the last day of the 2021 session.
The House and Senate worked out relatively minor differences.
The plan spends $27.3 billion in state money in the year starting July 1.
That puts back a fraction of the $2.2 billion lawmakers cut last year when they feared a big drop in tax revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.