SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, a group of lawmakers introduced the “Common Humanity in Private Education Act” to the Georgia Senate.

The legislation is similar to a bill recently passed by the Florida Senate referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida’s bill includes a controversial element forbidding discussions about sexual orientation in classrooms.

The Georgia bill similarly would “deter developmentally inappropriate classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Sponsors say the proposed bill would provide equal treatment of students and provide for transparency in private and nonpublic schools.

“Common Humanity in Private Education Act” also would “add provisions related to the teaching of concepts based in critical theories.”

The Georgia bill is sponsored by 10 Republican senators — including State Sen. Billy Hickman, of Statesboro — and no Democrats.

Read the bill HERE.

Meanwhile, Florida’s bill is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.