ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia Senate bill is advancing to bar some kinds of gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18.

It’s part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

The bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on a 10-4 vote Wednesday. It would ban most sex reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement therapies.

However, unlike laws adopted in some other states, it would still allow doctors to prescribe medicines to block puberty.

Opponents say it’s an unconstitutional violation of equal protection. They also decry the attempt to override what parents and physicians decide is best.