Georgia lawmakers start statewide gambling growth meetings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia lawmakers studying the possibility of expanding gambling in the state are taking their show on the road.

A House committee held a meeting Tuesday in Valdosta, noting that tax revenues on casinos, sports betting or horse racing could bolster the state’s HOPE scholarship program for college students. It was the first in a series of meetings scheduled around the state.

Expanding gambling would require a state constitutional amendment. Two thirds-of each chamber of the General Assembly must approve, followed by voters in a referendum. Georgia could also allow each county’s voters a separate referendum on local gambling.

Committee members tell news outlets they’re looking most favorably at resort-style casinos. Lawmakers say Valdosta and smaller cities are unlikely to get casinos unless lawmakers back multiple gambling halls across the state.

