Georgia lynching marker removed after recent vandalism

Georgia
(The Mary Turner Project)

HAHIRA, Ga. (AP) – Officials said a Georgia historical marker pinpointing the location of gruesome lynchings has been removed after it experienced a new string of vandalism.

The Mary Turner Project announced Sunday that the Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage marker has been removed.

Project Coordinator Mark Patrick George said the marker was recently shot at and hit several times by an “off road vehicle.”

George said officials decided to remove the marker before it was completely broken off. The sign will be stored away.

The marker is dedicated to 13 lynching victims killed in Lowndes and Brooks counties.

Mary Turner was 21 years old and eight months pregnant when she was lynched in 1918.

