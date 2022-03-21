GEORGIA (WRBL) – Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Wayne County man in connection to a child sexual exploitation case.

According to officials with the GBI, James Burton Shaw, age 60, was arrested on March 11, 2022. Shaw was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material).

The investigation into Shaw began after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received multiple cypertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning Shaw.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Shaw’s camper home, where digital devices were searched and seized.

Shaw was booked into the Wayne County Jail following his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online by clicking here.

You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.