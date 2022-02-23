JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man is being held at Fulton County jail for his charges relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Joshua Newsome, 43, was arrested on Feb. 18. He is being held on six charges of distributing child pornography, and one charge of possessing child pornography.

The arrest took place after his home was searched through a warrant carried out by officials with the Johns Creek Police department. Electronic devices used to distribute the material were seized, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This search warrant was in relation to an online investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The task force investigates the virtual sharing of children sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.