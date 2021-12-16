Georgia man arrested for murder of girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Claxton man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Wednesday.

The boy died on Nov. 29 from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the agency.

The GBI said the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, 21-year-old Daequan Roberts, brought the boy to Evans Memorial Hospital around 8:30 a.m. that Monday for treatment.

Hospital staff tried to save the baby’s life but were unsuccessful.

A few hours later, Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards asked GBI agents in Statesboro to aid in the investigation.

Few details have been released on the GBI’s findings, but officials said Roberts was arrested Wednesday in Bulloch County for warrants previously obtained by the agency. The GBI added Georgia State Patrol took him into custody after a traffic stop.

He was booked into the Evans County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.