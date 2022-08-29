The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a child sexual exploitation case in DeKalb County. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Samuel “Tripp” Pickens Cook III, 54, of DeKalb County was arrested on August 25, 2022. Cook was arrested for 10 counts related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Officials said an investigation into Cook by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began after a cyber tip was submitted to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the tip, Cook was involved in the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Cook’s home was searched by GBI agents, with numerous electronic devices being seized and examined by the GBI digital forensic investigators.

Evidence found during search of Cook’s home and examination of his devices resulted in his arrest.

Cook has been charged with eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Cook was booked into the DeKalb County Jail following his arrest.

According to GBI official’s the investigation into Cook is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.