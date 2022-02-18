Georgia man convicted after using social media to solicit child pornography, faces up to 20 years in prison

THOMASTON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Thomaston, Georgia man pled guilty to possessing child exploitation material of infants and toddlers.

John Wesley Mitchem, 31, faces the maximum sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty on Feb. 17. The sentence will be followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release, along with a $250,000 fine, as reported by the United States Attorney’s Office of Midland Georgia.

According to court documents, a man using the handle, “bigchevyguy0”, on the Kik application communicated with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent. “bigchevyguy0” sent the agent three images containing child pornography, and was later identified as Mitchem.

Agents executed a federal search warrant for Mitchem’s home on Mar. 13, 2020. Upon searching his digital devices, they found six sexually exploitative images and one video involving children and toddlers.

Peter D. Leary, U.S. Attorney, remarks on the incident.

“Individuals who participate in the sexual exploitation of children will face significant time in federal prison for their crimes,” said Leary. “Our office—working alongside federal, state and local authorities—will pursue justice for victims against any adults who sexually entice, abuse or harm a child.”

Mitchem will be required to register as a sex offender for life upon release. His sentencing is set for May 3.

This case was investigated by HSI-CEIG Atlanta, and is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide project to combat children’s sexual abuse. For more information on the project, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.