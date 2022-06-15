EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago.

A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Now jurors will have to decide whether he should be sentenced to die for the killings. Dubose and Donnie Rowe escaped together and were arrested in Tennessee days later.

Rowe was convicted last year of murder in the guards’ death and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.