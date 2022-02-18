Georgia man convicted on gun-smuggling charges

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A Dublin, Georgia man and Iraqi national was convicted on charges of smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier, and submitting false or misleading export information, according to the United State Attorney’s office of Georgia.

Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, faces a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties. There is no parole available due to the federal nature of his convictions.

According to trial records, Jaberi used the Savannah port to attempt to ship six .308-caliber long-range rifles and three handguns. These items were hidden in a container labeled “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required”.

The firearms, which were found disassembled, were obtained through straw purchases at sporting-good shops in the Atlanta area. Used car parts were found alongside the guns.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Beau Kolodka, says this has far-reaching implications.

“This case and ultimate conviction highlights the fact that illegal gun trafficking not only affects our local communities, but has implications far beyond our borders,” said Kolodka. “At a time in which our ports are seeing unprecedented traffic, this case highlights the need for ATF and our partners to be vigilant in investigating and prosecuting individuals who supply the illegal arms trade.”

Jaberi is being held in custody as he awaits his sentencing. This case was investigated by U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security and by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.