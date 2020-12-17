Georgia man dies in camper fire on Terrell and Webster county line

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A camper fire has claimed the life of a Georgia man. According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, Phillip Eckert, 53, of Parrott, was killed Monday when an accidental fire broke out in his camper.

John F. King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, says the fire was reported to local authorities around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. By the time fire crews arrived on scene, there was little that could be done to stop it.

The fire happened in an area off of Highway 520 near the county line between Terrell and Webster counties.

“This 14-year-old, 196-square-foot camper was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived at the scene,” said Commissioner King.

King said the deadly fire is tragic, particularly this time of year. “Especially as we head into the holiday season, my team offers our condolences to Mr. Eckert’s loved ones,” said King.

The Webster County Coroner’s Office, the Webster County Fire Department, and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office on the case.

King said at this time, the fire is believed to be accidental in nature rather than criminal.

Eckert’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Eckert’s death marks the 92nd fire fatality in Georgia for 2020.