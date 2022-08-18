BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) — A Savannah, Georgia, man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to United States Attorney for Southern District Georgia David H. Estes.

Raheem DaSheen Jackson, 30, has three prior felonies and may face at least 15 years if determined to be an “armed career criminal” — a defendant with three or more felony convictions who committed a crime involving a firearm.

In January of 2021, Jackson was arrested after running a traffic stop organized by Savannah Police. Jackson was a passenger in the vehicle, and he dropped a loaded semiautomatic handgun as he fled from officers.

Following a criminal background check that revealed previous felonies, Jackson was charged with illegally possessing the weapon.

Attorney Estes says that the streets are safer with previously convicted felons behind bars.

“Our office and our law enforcement partners are committed to removing violent criminals from our communities,” said Attorney Estes. “Previously convicted felons like Raheem Jackson know they are prohibited from carrying guns, and our streets are safer with them behind bars.”

Jackson will be scheduled for sentencing after the pre-sentencing investigation is completed.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with the Savannah Police Department.