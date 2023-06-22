SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man says he has a personal connection with one of the members on board the missing submersible that vanished after a deep sea dive to see the Titanic wreckage.

Richard Schulze says when news first broke that the OceanGate submersible went missing, he immediately realized his longtime friend and college roommate, Stockton Rush, was on board.

Schulze says this past week has been hard for him but he’s holding out hope for a safe return.

“I would like to say, Tock, I love you like a brother and I’m praying for you,” Richard Schulze said.

For Schulze, news about the missing submersible hits close to home. He says he’s known Rush, the founder of OceanGate, for many years. They were once roommates at Princeton University. Rush is also the pilot on board.

Schulze says the moment he found out, he was completely devastated.

“I said to my wife, OMG I can’t believe it, “Tock”, that was the nickname for Stockton. I said to my wife I bet Tock is on the sub. It was a shock because Tock was someone who was larger than life,” Schulze said.

He describes Rush as a man who is smart and innovative and although he came from a wealthy family, he was very down to Earth.

Schulze said, “In spite of his background of wealth and privilege, Tock could have had a very easy life, but he didn’t, he pushed himself. He took risks, he pushed boundaries, and in that respect, he’s made I think the world a better place um he had an amazing sense of humor and vitality”.

Schulze says over the years they lost touch but remained connected through social media.

He says that’s how he knew he was getting ready to take on this new adventure. And, as crews continue their search for Rush and the four other men on board–Schulze says he’s hopeful he will see his old friend again.

“The realist in me tells me that the chances are slim and it’s unlikely they’ll be found in time to rescue them,” Schulze explained, “But I continue to be optimistic and just given the technology at their disposal. I suspect they will be found. I guess the question is will they still be alive, and I’m hoping and praying that they will. He has an incredible mind and he never gives up. So, I really feel he’s continuing to try and communicate with the outside world, so they can be rescued.”

According to NBC, there were 96 hours of oxygen when the vessel disconnected. Thursday morning at approximately 7:01 am is when the submersible will run out of air.