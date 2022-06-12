RIVERSIDE, Ga. (AP) – Investigators say a missing 1-year-old Georgia child who authorities issued an Amber Alert after she was kidnapped by her father has been shot to death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Darian Bennett also killed the mother of his child and wounded the grandmother at a home in Covington before kidnapping the baby Saturday night.

Authorities say Bennett killed himself Sunday morning after calling 911 to let officers know he was near a church in Riverside and that he was going to kill his daughter.

The GBI issued the Amber Alert after the child’s wounded grandmother was able to tell officers that Bennett killed the mother of his child and kidnapped her daughter.

Her condition has not been released.