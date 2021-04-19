 

Georgia man on the run 3 years arrested in Alabama

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Alabama said they captured a Georgia man who had been on the run for more than three years after he failed to show up for the final day of his trial on murder charges in his ex-girlfriend’s death.

Authorities said Maurice Nesbitt was free on bond during his 2017 trial for the 2014 killing of Rashawn Jackson and cut off his electronic monitoring anklet and fled, Al.com reported. His case was featured last week on America’s Most Wanted.

Marshals acting on an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers set up surveillance before 7 a.m. Monday along a block of a Birmingham street where Nesbitt was reported to be staying, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge told the website. The team encountered a man who looked like Nesbitt inside a nearby home and he acknowledged he was Nesbitt and was taken into custody, LaBarge said.

He was being held in the Jefferson County jail without bond until he can be extradited to Georgia, Al.com reported.

Even as he was absent during the final day of his 2017 trial, the jury found Nesbitt guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and he was sentenced to serve life in prison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 54°
Fair
Fair 0% 74° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 53°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 3% 77° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 43°

Thursday

70° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Friday

74° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 74° 59°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 72° 55°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 75° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
55°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
55°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
55°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss