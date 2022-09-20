STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A judge in Statesboro on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence for 23-year-old Marc Wilson, who was convicted last month of involuntary manslaughter.

Haley Hutcheson was riding in a pickup truck with other teenagers in June 2020 when a bullet Wilson fired from his car struck her in the head.

Defense attorneys argued Wilson was justified in opening fire because the truck’s driver tried to run his car off the road as passengers in the pickup shouted racist slurs.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to convict Wilson of felony murder.