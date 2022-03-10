MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A federal jury has convicted a Georgia man in a May 2019 bank robbery in Macon, Ga. According to officials with the United State Attorney’s Office, this conviction is Wesley Sorrow’s second time to be convicted of a bank robbery.

Officials also said Sorrow, 50, had been at a halfway house for just one week following his release from prison for bank robbery before he committed another bank robbery at the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road in Macon on May 21, 2019.

“Previous federal prison time was apparently not a teaching moment for Sorrow because within a week of being released, he went right back to his bank robbing ways,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Sorrow was convicted on Nov. 15, 2021, following a three day trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial: “Sorrow was seven days into his residency at a halfway house after being released from federal prison for a bank robbery conviction in the Middle District of Georgia. On May 21, 2019, Sorrow walked into the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road in Macon and presented a note to the bank teller demanding money. Sorrow took the cash and left the bank, returning to the halfway house. Sorrow was captured later that day and cash stolen from the bank was recovered from his locker. Sorrow has a lengthy criminal history, which was considered at his sentencing, including a previous bank robbery, robbing a person at gunpoint twice, forgery and multiple drug charges.”

On March 9, 2022, Sorrow was sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.