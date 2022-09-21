ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man is sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child sexual assault material, according to the Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia.

38-year-old James Henry Norris of Leesburg, Georgia, pled guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material.

Norris is sentenced to 720 months in prison. Upon release, Norris is required to register as a sex offender for life.

To protect the underage victims, this case’s plea agreement is sealed.

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley says that her agency will continue to work towards protecting children from those intending harm.

“The families of the minor victims and the victims themselves in this case could never find justice in any sentence Norris could have received,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will work tirelessly with our partners to protect our children against those who seek to harm them.”

Norris’ sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI.