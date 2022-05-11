SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A Broxton, Georgia man was sentenced to 150 months in prison after pleading guilty to ‘distribution of child pornography’, according to David Estes, United States Attorney of Southern District Georgia.

Clarence Eugene Barr, 33, was arrested in May 2021 after an FBI investigation determined that he had access to hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation. It was also determined that the images were shared in a chatroom, where he talked about “gaining access to children for victimization”.

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, remarks on the case.

“Barr will spend the next 12 ½ years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates viewing or sharing images of a vulnerable child.” said Farley. “The FBI will spare no resource to protect our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such repulsive crimes.”

Barr will be required to register as a sex offender, and to serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his sentence. The federal system does not offer parole.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.