MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Warner Robins resident was sentenced to 120 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia.

Angel D. Feliciano, 36, was originally arrested in June of 2020 following a high-speed chase involving helicopters and K-9 Units. The chase ran through various residential neighborhoods and resulted in multiple vehicles being struck.

A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver was made by officers to conclude the chase. Officers then found two semi-automatic pistols in Feliciano’s car, and took him into custody.

Feliciano’s prior convictions are as follows:

aggravated assault

fleeing law enforcement

reckless driving

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

A federal jury found him guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 14, 2021. His 120-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, and he is not eligible for parole due to his status as a felon.

U.S. Attorney, Peter D. Leary, says that their offices will continue to seek prosecution for re-offenders caught with firearms.

“Due to his long and violent criminal history, Angel Feliciano is now facing a lengthy prison sentence for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon after he attempted to out-run officers through residential areas in the Macon community,” said Leary. “Our office will seek federal prosecution for violent reoffenders caught with guns. I want to especially acknowledge the good work by all of the law enforcement teams involved in safely capturing Feliciano.”

This case was investigated by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Georgia State Patrol and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections.