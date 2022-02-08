Georgia man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — One Columbia County, Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading to guilty to the possession of child pornography.

Christopher Dale Smith, 20, of Martinez, Georgia was sentenced to 87 months in prison, ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, to be paired with 15 years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender upon release.

David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, spoke on the crimes committed by Smith.

“Online images of child pornography perpetually victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Identifying those who exploit children and holding them accountable brings a measure of justice for these victims.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in January of 2021 that developed Smith as a suspect after images of child pornography were identified. Dozens of images and videos of child exploitation were discovered on his devices.

“The facts of this case are upsetting, and unfortunately all too common,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Smith’s sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on innocent children in our communities and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.