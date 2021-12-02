Georgia man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — One Burke County man pleaded guilty after investigation found he was in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography.

William Voss, 38, of Waynesboro pleaded guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, landing him a sentence of more than 10 years in prison, to be paired with 25 more years of supervised release.

Judge Randal Hall ordered Voss to register as a sex offender.

The GBI conducted an investigation after being alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2020 stating contraband images were originating from Voss’ Burke County home.

Devices were later seized from his home where hundreds of images of child pornography were recovered.

Voss has previously been dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after being court-martialed for possessing child pornography.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds spoke on the continuing efforts officials will carry out to protect child victims across Georgia.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said Reynolds.