 

Georgia man who appeared in reality show charged with murder

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted:
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man who appeared in a spinoff of the popular reality show “90 Day Fiancé” has been denied bail on a murder charge.

A Jefferson Davis County judge on Wednesday denied bail to 39-year-old Douglas Wooten, saying he was a danger to the community and flight risk.

Wooten, who appeared as “DJ Doug” in 2019 during the third season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” is one of four people charged in the shooting death of Marcos Ramirez.

The 54-year-old Ramirez was found shot dead on Jan. 4.

Also charged are 39-year-old Kegan B. Bennett, 18-year-old Denver L. Wooten, and 32-year-old Verlyttia Ivory.

Jason Nix, Wooten’s lawyer, declined to comment about Wooten’s criminal charges.

