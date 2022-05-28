GEORGIA (WRBL) – It has been 14 years since a Georgia man was murdered and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still looking for answers in the case.

According to officials with the GBI, William (Bill) Francis Greenwood died of a single gunshot wound on Saturday, May, 3, 2008, in Long County, Ga. He was 48-years-old.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened outside of Greenwood’s home at Aaron’s Mobile Home Park, in the city of Walthourville.

Prior to his death, Greenwood had been at his home with a friend. It is believed that Greenwood owed a debt and that possibly played a role in his death, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the murder of Bill Greenwood should contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198 and the Long County Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118.