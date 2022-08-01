GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia.

Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New Peachtree Road. He was shot in the abdomen.

After Wang’s death, his credit card was used to buy several plane tickets.

The GBI is requesting any information related to this investigation. Please contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or you may submit a tip online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.