BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) — A Jacksonville, Georgia man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison for supplying methamphetamine and other illegal drugs to a Telfair County drug trafficking ring.

James Lamount Graham, 49, was found guilty by a U.S. District Court jury after a three-day trial in November 2021. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration obtained telephone wiretap orders starting in April 2018 that led to Graham’s arrest.

Graham was sentenced on the following charges:

One count of “Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Controlled Substances”

Two counts of “Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine”

33 counts of “Use of Communication Facility”; a charge referring to the use of telephones to facilitate conspiracy

Eight of Graham’s co-defendants were sentenced to terms of up to 216 months in prison after pleading guilty to their federal charges.

Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, remarks on the case.

“Illegal drugs have no place in Georgia. They are dangerous and threaten the safety of our communities.” said Reynolds. “We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”

Graham must pay a special assessment that consists of $100 for each of the 36 counts he was found guilty on. He was also fined $5,000, and he must serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

The DEA Savannah Office and the GBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Harper and Karl Knoche prosecuted this case for the United States.